Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped By $431,568 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Stake By $1.71 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 8.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd acquired 3,888 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 50,875 shares with $5.69 million value, up from 46,987 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.72M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 155,120 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1.58 million shares with $18.95M value, up from 1.43 million last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.49M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 962,684 shares to 3.41M valued at $908.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 710,728 shares and now owns 5.14M shares. Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 277,336 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 185,006 shares. Jefferies Lc accumulated 0.02% or 229,285 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 172,141 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 46,400 shares. Fairfax Holdings Ltd Can accumulated 2.36 million shares or 1.17% of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems, Utah-based fund reported 180,548 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Com reported 0.55% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hgk Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.41% or 390,504 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 12,534 shares. 1,324 were reported by Tru Company Of Vermont. River & Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 0.17% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Invesco Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Profund Llc has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 47,154 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. 83,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. On Friday, May 10 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 37,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CenturyLink Inc (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink Inc has $15 highest and $12 lowest target. $13’s average target is 15.97% above currents $11.21 stock price. CenturyLink Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 19. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.90% above currents $115.3 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.