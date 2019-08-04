Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Trimmed Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $711,030; Prospect Capital (PSEC) Holder Timber Hill Raised Position

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.92. About 1.40 million shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%, Which Includes Catastrophe Losses of $1.01 per Diluted Share; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 20/03/2018 – TripAdvisor Reveals Top Destinations Around The World In 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.54. About 916,100 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL NAMES VAN DASK CFO, CHIEF COMPLIANCE OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/05/2018 – Prospect Capital 3Q Net Investment Income $70.4 Million; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS OFFERING OF CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – Mobile Posse Announces Growth Investment from Prospect Capital; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 7,513 shares to 25,212 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (QUAL) by 7,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co owns 11,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.76M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1,058 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0% or 37,143 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0% or 70,615 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 53,083 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Stephens Ar has 19,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Limited reported 273,560 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.