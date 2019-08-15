Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Trimmed General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Alyeska Investment Group LP Trimmed Bp Plc (BP) Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 85,062 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 977,959 shares with $42.76M value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Bp Plc now has $121.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 4.10M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/03/2018 – UBI BANCA SAYS MODEL CHANGE AND IFRS9 FTA ARE EXPECTED TO DETERMINE AT END 2018 TOTAL NEGATIVE IMPACT OF 12 BPS FULLY LOADED AND LESS THAN 1 BP TRANSITIONAL IN FIRST YEAR OF TRANSITION PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 22/03/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE PARTNERSHIP PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.21; 12/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – ALLIANCE IS ALSO EXPECTED TO INCLUDE TRANSFER OF TECHNOLOGY, AS WELL AS JOINT TRAINING AND RESEARCH; 10/04/2018 – BP NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN ’20; 26/04/2018 – BP Names Helge Lund Chmn; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – NEW DEAL TO EXPLORE NEW CASPIAN OPPORTUNITIES, POTENTIAL TO SUPPORT AZERBAIJAN’S LONG-TERM PRODUCTION

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 13.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 34,117 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 222,807 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 256,924 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $70.87B valuation. The stock decreased 10.08% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 112.78 million shares traded or 116.17% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 07/03/2018 – GE: FIRST LAUNCH OF RESERVOIR PLATFORM IS A 1.2 MW, 4MWH UNIT; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: GAS TURBINE MARKET CONTINUES TO BE `VERY CHALLENGING’; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Assets in $1 Billion Private-Equity Deal

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc has $52 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.30’s average target is 40.31% above currents $35.85 stock price. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 13. Jefferies upgraded BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $48.6000 target.

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP: A Golden Opportunity On An Outstanding Performer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP: Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP PLC – This 6% Yielding Stock Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Among 12 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. General Electric has $15 highest and $5 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 29.31% above currents $8.12 stock price. General Electric had 37 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Citigroup maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, March 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $14 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 4 report. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of GE in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 15. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $7 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.