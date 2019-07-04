Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Cut by $357,980 as Share Value Rose; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Share Price Declined While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosted Holding by $2.90 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 155,192 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 38.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 20,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,521 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52 million, up from 53,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gw Henssler & Assoc holds 1,432 shares. Voya Ltd Company accumulated 474,569 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 78,726 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership stated it has 1.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Capital Invest Counsel has 0.86% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wright Serv Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 8,404 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.61M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Weiss Asset Management LP holds 0.02% or 1,469 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff & Inc holds 0.88% or 11,664 shares in its portfolio. Bruce invested in 139,800 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 1,857 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 73,073 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Big Blue Preparing For The Next Chapter In Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek Create Institute for Brand Marketingâ„¢ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Expands its Quantum Computing Program to Africa with Wits University – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,739 shares to 51,651 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Russell 3000 Index Fd (IWV) by 10,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,481 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL).

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82 million for 14.96 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 12,351 shares to 28,498 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.