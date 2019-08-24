Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Stake in Carriage Svcs (CSV) Has Lowered by $375,649; Plancorp Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $370,440 as Stock Price Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 19,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 140,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 97,401 shares traded or 24.71% up from the average. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 15/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corp Announce Multi-Yr Content Carriage Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Carriage Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – CHARTER & CBS REPORT MULTI-YEAR CONTENT CARRIAGE PACT; 03/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – ANTICIPATES THAT EXCHANGES WILL SETTLE ON OR ABOUT MAY 7, 2018; 23/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Carriage Services Cfr At B1 And Senior Unsecured At B2; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 1,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 17,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,841 shares to 73,346 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 7,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Victory Portfolios Ii.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2021 for Common Stock and Cash – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carriage Services Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:CSV – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carriage Services slides 18.2% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Case For (And Against) Owning Shares In Carriage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15,006 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,315 are owned by Weber Alan W. Prudential reported 86,171 shares. Fenimore Asset Management holds 458,434 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Stratos Wealth holds 120,680 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 129,690 shares. Bard Assoc owns 139,962 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). D E Shaw has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Robotti Robert owns 23,166 shares. 1.27M were reported by Blackrock. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 27,651 shares. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability holds 30,342 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc owns 47,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 94,500 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 11,074 shares. Cape Ann Bankshares holds 12,872 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd invested in 0.68% or 9,876 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 81,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 535,714 shares. Fiduciary Trust accumulated 595,338 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 81,749 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 5.34 million shares. Kazazian Asset Limited Co stated it has 8.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 125,713 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Com reported 47,643 shares.