Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Trimmed by $794,520; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Private Ocean Has Cut Holding by $372,780

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.26. About 2.90 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 17,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 259,614 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77M, down from 277,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 5.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.81 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 31,044 shares to 132,664 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B Com reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bragg Financial Advisors holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 54,850 shares. Keating Investment Counselors reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25.69M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 13.43M shares. Thomasville Savings Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,605 shares. Agf Inc invested in 0.68% or 1.25 million shares. Vigilant Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oppenheimer And stated it has 304,289 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.28% or 151,326 shares. Cordasco Financial holds 0.05% or 1,178 shares in its portfolio. Saratoga And Inv Mgmt reported 5,710 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Com holds 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,848 shares. Stearns holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,196 shares. Rock Springs Limited Partnership holds 1.05M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1.