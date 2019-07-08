Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 8.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd acquired 12,690 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 158,350 shares with $12.80M value, up from 145,660 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $323.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.49. About 3.91 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B

Among 10 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Parsley Energy had 17 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $21 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 29 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Citigroup maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, February 22 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. See Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $28 New Target: $26 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 1.94 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 98,320 shares. Capital Invsts invested in 0.02% or 4.66 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.03% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). American Natl Tx invested in 81,185 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Shaker Oh has 0.21% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Invesco reported 5.51M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 21,238 shares. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 74,133 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James & invested in 0% or 159,791 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance Incorporated reported 1.45 million shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated holds 13.19M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.34M shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 46,567 shares. 125,018 were accumulated by Paloma Prtn Company. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 22,031 shares or 0% of the stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of natural gas and crude oil properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. As of December 31, 2016, its acreage position consisted of 138,567 net acres, including 95,072 net acres in the Midland Basin and 43,495 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 146.7 net producing horizontal wells and 481.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 222.3 MMBoe. It has a 19.55 P/E ratio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry also bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Fruth Inv Management has invested 2.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Apriem Advsrs accumulated 190,802 shares or 4.08% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 85,235 shares. Affinity Advisors Limited reported 2.34% stake. Barry Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greylin Invest Mangement reported 397,361 shares stake. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 6,300 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Amer Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv holds 0.47% or 18,600 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.63% or 50.42 million shares. Acropolis Limited Company holds 0.17% or 13,446 shares. Miller Howard Incorporated Ny owns 5,116 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 28,777 are held by Peninsula Asset. Indiana Trust & Invest Mngmt invested in 1.02% or 24,419 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,362 shares. Alethea Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

