Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Position In Salesforce Com (CRM) Was Raised; Investment House Increases Stake in American Express Co (AXP)

Investment House Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 62.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 13,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 8,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94M shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 15,828 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Secs Limited Company holds 4,800 shares. Cahill Fin Advisors stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.48% or 36,164 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 2,980 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thomasville Bank & Trust has 1.66% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Miles, Iowa-based fund reported 3,895 shares. Pictet North America has 91,059 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Com holds 0.23% or 13,486 shares in its portfolio. Generation Investment Llp reported 1.09M shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.72M shares. Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Company owns 3,655 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capital Impact Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 1.7% or 30,835 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,455 shares to 218,348 shares, valued at $43.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 5,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,128 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

