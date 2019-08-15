Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Position in Carriage Svcs (CSV) Trimmed by $375,649 as Market Value Rose; As John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Share Value Rose, Mathes Company Has Increased Holding by $359,450

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 19,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 140,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.16M market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. It is down 20.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 14/03/2018 – Hackney Carriage lmports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra Amarcord; 15/05/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD – SINGAPORE AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 3.6% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, CO EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A NEW $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – LOWERING MIDPOINT OF ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK RANGES ON REV BY 2.5% & ADJ DILUTED EPS BY 9.9%; 26/04/2018 – Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The Effect of Live Attenuated Inactivated Influenza Vaccine on Experimental Human Pneumococcal Carriage Study; 08/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 15/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARRIAGE SERVICES INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 13/04/2018 – TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOGISTICS GROUP CO LTD 8348.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO PHASED INCREASE IN UNIT PRICE OF CERTAIN CARRIAGE

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $100.26. About 113,005 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 590,423 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 3,120 shares. Mathes reported 32,505 shares. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% stake. 54,300 were reported by Strs Ohio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 2,000 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com invested in 214,795 shares or 0.47% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Swiss State Bank has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Moody Bankshares Trust Division holds 63 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd invested 0.14% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Ls Invest owns 947 shares. Df Dent And Co owns 72,384 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0.01% or 75,273 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 284 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robotti Robert reported 23,166 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Ltd holds 0.32% or 30,342 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0.01% or 2.32 million shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Bessemer reported 52,900 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). First Advsr Lp owns 30,163 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group holds 0% or 11,226 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 10,466 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 99,238 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 99,508 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 220,360 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) or 146,021 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 50,956 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 600 shares.