Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Maintains Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY); International Business Machscom (IBM) Share Price Rose While Somerset Trust Company Decreased by $1.66 Million Its Holding

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 14,294 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 10,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 3.46M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021253 Company: LILLY; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in International Business Machscom (IBM) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 11,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 84 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 11,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machscom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 26/04/2018 – TSB’S CEO PESTER SAYS l HAVE DRAFTED IN IBM EXPERTS TO HELP FIX ONLINE BANKING PROBLEMS; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. 205,000 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $26.94 million were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 31,219 shares to 70,004 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Somerset Trust Company, which manages about $190.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 7,957 shares to 15,964 shares, valued at $847,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

