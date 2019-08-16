Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake By $711,030; Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Shorts Down By 4.78%

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 51.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 4,902 shares with $672,000 value, down from 10,092 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $146.16. About 343,188 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Langevin: Langevin Supports Legislation to Protect Air Travelers

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) had a decrease of 4.78% in short interest. PK’s SI was 10.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.78% from 10.53 million shares previously. With 1.76M avg volume, 6 days are for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)’s short sellers to cover PK’s short positions. The SI to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s float is 5.01%. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 243,648 shares traded. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has declined 13.59% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PK News: 06/03/2018 – Park Hotels Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.62 TO $1.78; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.71; 03/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Sees 2018 Net $336M-Net $369M; 03/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $149M; 06/03/2018 – HNA Sells $1.24 Billion Stake in Hilton Spinoff Park Hotels; 18/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces the Sale of the Hilton Berlin and Declaration of Special Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Park Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 71c; 03/05/2018 – PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE REVPAR GROWTH 0.5% TO 2.5%; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty lndexes

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.42 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,505 shares to 31,874 valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 2,165 shares and now owns 5,598 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.31% below currents $146.16 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $135 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $160 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Park Hotels \u0026 Resorts (NYSE:PK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Park Hotels \u0026 Resorts has $36 highest and $3400 lowest target. $35’s average target is 47.00% above currents $23.81 stock price. Park Hotels \u0026 Resorts had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.