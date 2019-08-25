Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding by $711,030 as Share Price Rose; Lvz Advisors Cut Stake in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million as Stock Rose

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 1.10M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.73. About 1.43 million shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV)

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.00 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Nash Kevin C. The insider Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. 15 shares valued at $314 were bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mgmt Corporation Va has 478,988 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Liability Co invested in 105,300 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lvz Advsrs Inc owns 1,130 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 14,086 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort LP invested in 80,992 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 0.42% or 329,495 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Com accumulated 440,600 shares. Burgundy Asset Management Limited holds 2.12% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 9.94 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtn holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 260,555 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 442,016 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fmr Ltd holds 0.02% or 6.64 million shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 135,778 shares. 135,899 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 20,758 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93M and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi by 288,540 shares to 699,952 shares, valued at $35.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,143 shares to 5,852 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Victory Portfolios Ii by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,339 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12 million for 15.27 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.