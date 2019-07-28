Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Its Carriage Svcs (CSV) Position by $375,649; Stock Rose; Crow Point Partners Has Upped Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57M, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 19,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 140,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.59M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 31,895 shares traded. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 23.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 25/04/2018 – Carriage Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Jané Recalls Strollers Due to Violation of the Federal Stroller and Carriage Safety Standard; Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 Hackney Carriage Imports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra A; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria Carriage After Travel; 15/03/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SIAL.Sl – IN FEB SIA GROUP AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 4.2% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES INC – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT COMPANY TO USE PROCEEDS OF REVOLVING LOANS; 08/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Closing of Exchange of Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Carriage Services Cfr At B1 And Senior Unsecured At B2; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – IN CONNECTION WITH OFFERING, CO EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A NEW $150 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 108,000 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd owns 31,828 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. 173,212 are owned by Hillswick Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.86M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Company invested in 17,512 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Interocean Cap Limited Liability accumulated 11,717 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 5,136 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability holds 70,315 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd owns 169,922 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability reported 75,200 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 64,479 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 0.88% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gateway Advisory invested in 13,645 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Financial Counselors holds 1.56% or 622,922 shares.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap, Texas-based fund reported 47,700 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Ameritas Inv Prtn invested in 1,152 shares. Sei Invests Commerce holds 3,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 146,021 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 29,381 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 33,171 shares in its portfolio. 130 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Com. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 50,956 shares. Northern owns 209,098 shares. 365,033 were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Rbf Cap Lc stated it has 0.44% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 4,193 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. CSV’s profit will be $5.82M for 14.96 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Carriage Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15,006 activity.