Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered By $826,861 Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position; STRAUMANN HOLDING AG NAMEN AKT SWITZERL (SAUHF) Shorts Up By 0.15%

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 13.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 6,217 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 38,791 shares with $5.17M value, down from 45,008 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $141.59. About 671,266 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG NAMEN AKT SWITZERL (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) had an increase of 0.15% in short interest. SAUHF’s SI was 66,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.15% from 66,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 668 days are for STRAUMANN HOLDING AG NAMEN AKT SWITZERL (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s short sellers to cover SAUHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $821.7. About 1 shares traded. Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.14 billion. It researches, develops, makes, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. It has a 49.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers replacement solutions, including soft tissue level and bone level implants; SLActive surface for bone formation; Roxolid for use in dental implantology; and ceramic implants.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $615.98M for 19.78 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -4.56% below currents $141.59 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 23 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Sell” rating.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) stake by 6,319 shares to 19,931 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 7,384 shares and now owns 14,443 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold KMB shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 95,187 shares. New York-based Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.28% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Renaissance Techs Lc reported 26,100 shares. Wms Prns Lc accumulated 2,288 shares or 0.07% of the stock. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corporation holds 2,303 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt holds 2.01% or 30,941 shares. Strategic Advisors Llc owns 22,295 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs owns 2,925 shares. Kings Point Mgmt owns 3,915 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Burke & Herbert Natl Bank Company holds 0.49% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 4,143 shares. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership holds 5,258 shares. One Cap Limited Co reported 22,688 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 624 shares. Aviance Ltd has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).