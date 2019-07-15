Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lifted Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Decreased Its Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Holding by $2.83 Million; Shares Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 29,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,785 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 86,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.28. About 2.13 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 52.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 19,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 106,390 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Repatriated $677.2M in Cash From Foreign Subsidiaries to U.S. Banks in 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. 9,000 shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima, worth $891,000 on Tuesday, February 12. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price.

