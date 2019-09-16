Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lifted Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $378,557 as Market Valuation Rose; Ppl Com (PPL) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $4.31 Million as Share Value Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,258 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08 million, up from 115,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 337.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 138,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 179,997 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 41,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $30.88 lastly. It is up 3.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Best and Worst Stocks After Labor Day – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 13,770 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $730.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 19,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,981 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 127,821 are held by Bokf Na. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma accumulated 0% or 197,059 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2.00M shares. 42,644 were reported by First Republic Investment. First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.04% or 38,667 shares. 52,928 were reported by South Dakota Inv Council. Icon Advisers Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 42,100 shares. 28,531 are owned by Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd. Maryland owns 31,510 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications holds 0.31% or 56,968 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 112,094 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated stated it has 13,523 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.14% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Franklin Res Inc stated it has 2.35M shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Bare Necessities: 3 Stocks That Keep Your Pantry Full – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G launches ad campaign featuring NFLâ€™s top QB – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boltwood Capital Management has 1.85% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Saybrook Cap Nc reported 18,403 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Orca Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.53% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,331 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability reported 0.28% stake. Parsons Cap Ri holds 1.38% or 115,811 shares. Northrock Prns Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,601 shares. Cohen Management holds 1.84% or 71,804 shares. Florida-based Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 1.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutter Brokerage reported 3,397 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And holds 0.52% or 175,737 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested in 88,165 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc holds 26,145 shares. St Germain D J reported 161,734 shares stake. First Foundation reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 6,305 shares to 15,145 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 227,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,432 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).