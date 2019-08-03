Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Increases Holding in Starbucks (SBUX); Bp Plc (BP) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $411,080

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 8,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 53,968 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 45,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 9,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 132,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 123,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.51 million shares traded or 61.28% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP to cut 3 pct of jobs in upstream business – FT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- BP CEO ROBERT DUDLEY SAYS OIL INDUSTRY IS BETTER BALANCED AT $60/BARREL THAN $100/BARREL; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 01/05/2018 – “I think it is a complete urban myth and there is absolutely no substance to that story that we’re aware of within the company,” BP chief financial officer, Brian Gilvary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – “Sometimes people forget that actually, it was not that long ago we were down at $28 a barrel â€¦ I think oil prices today feel a bit frothy,” Brian Gilvary, CFO at BP, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – Commodities put FTSE on track for eight-week winning streak; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Global Upstream Workforce by Around 3%; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 09/05/2018 – BP Selects WPP to Provide Global Marketing Communications

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 721 shares to 3,626 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Defa Etf (DWM) by 62,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,278 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Credibility Issues Are Going to Keep Weighing down BP Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BP +2% as production, cash flow on the rise – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil advances as Iran ‘harasses’ British tanker – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 8,776 shares to 149,781 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 73,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,280 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pershing Square Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 9.99 million shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 34,120 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 47,354 shares. Moreover, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 65,700 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 3,249 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 79,671 shares. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh owns 23,296 shares. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital Inc has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,137 shares. Ami Asset Management Corp has 492,180 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 155,105 are held by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Provise Management Gru Lc reported 46,947 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 230,680 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Westwood Corporation Il has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).