Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Increases Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Cooper Creek Partners Management Trimmed Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake by $17.63 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) by 93.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 22,625 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 332,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 292,685 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 1,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 11,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 10,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $9.44 during the last trading session, reaching $284.9. About 6.90 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 28/03/2018 – Ambassador Susan E. Rice Appointed to Netflix Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 18/05/2018 – Jennifer Aniston to star in same-sex White House comedy film; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 13/04/2018 – Mercury News: TV tonight: ‘Lost in Space’ reboot soars onto Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW) by 218,365 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.67 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 14,874 shares to 44,197 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,902 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT).

