Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Stake By $1.05 Million; Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Marshalls (LON:MSLH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marshalls had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) on Tuesday, March 19 to "Hold" rating. The stock has "Buy" rating by Berenberg on Monday, January 28. The stock has "Add" rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, May 15. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt.

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 600.00 Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 575.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 580.00 New Target: GBX 620.00 Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 515.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

08/01/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 495.00 DownGrade

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 13.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd acquired 7,430 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)'s stock declined 2.27%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 61,507 shares with $8.68M value, up from 54,077 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $125.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag holds 86,388 shares. Interocean Lc reported 8,389 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Central Savings Bank And Tru holds 0.04% or 1,281 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,668 shares. Coastline Trust has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 0.16% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cadence Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,390 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 2,658 shares. Intrust Bank Na reported 8,435 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com reported 0.37% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc owns 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,487 shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.82% or 519,385 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Advisors Inc has 3,089 shares. First Bancorporation Sioux Falls stated it has 2,994 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 698 shares to 9,189 valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) stake by 30,856 shares and now owns 30,452 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was reduced too.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha" published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporation's (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance" on June 14, 2019.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.33 billion GBP. The firm operates through Landscape Products and Other divisions. It has a 25.46 P/E ratio. The firm offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, traffic calming, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and decorative aggregates to local authorities, commercial architects, specifiers, contractors, house builders, builders merchants, DIY groups, professional landscapers, garden designers, and patio and driveway installers.

Another recent and important Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Marshalls plc’s (LON:MSLH) 19% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019.