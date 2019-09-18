Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $357,696; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Lifted Holding by $928,473

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 6,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 73,676 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.02M, up from 67,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.84M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.94M, up from 37,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 6.23M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

