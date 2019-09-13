Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Trimmed by $314,550 as Market Value Declined; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Goodnow Investment Group Raised Stake

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 143,858 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 149,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 3.06 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 25,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 102,880 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.77M, up from 76,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $520.26. About 63,985 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,612 shares to 42,545 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 371,649 are owned by Badgley Phelps Bell. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 74,468 shares. Farmers Retail Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 45,524 shares. Buckhead Cap Limited Liability holds 185,825 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 1.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 82,366 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.3% or 437,329 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has 18,167 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 0.31% or 109,113 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc holds 1.39% or 361,996 shares. Old Republic International accumulated 1.70 million shares. Somerset Trust has invested 3.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company holds 3.08 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0.7% or 303.21 million shares. Montag A Assocs has 269,733 shares. First Personal Svcs stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.96 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.19% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 258,284 shares. Fort LP stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 50 shares. 689,545 are held by Invesco Limited. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 7,786 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Counselors reported 605 shares. First Manhattan has 1,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.02% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 854 shares. 11,244 were reported by Advisors Asset Management. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 9,305 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 9,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blair William Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 168,189 shares. Country Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

