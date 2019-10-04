Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Decreased by $794,520 as Stock Declined; Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Boosted Position

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 69,090 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, up from 66,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 538,976 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 17,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 259,614 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, down from 277,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.83. About 542,032 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 242,952 are owned by Madison Investment. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 37,369 shares. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.78% or 1.88M shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 17,494 shares stake. Finemark Comml Bank Trust holds 47,488 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 29.23M shares. Central Retail Bank Tru holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,041 shares. 49,590 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. 41,328 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Hyman Charles D has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 61,586 are held by Gluskin Sheff And Associates. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 197,518 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion, France-based fund reported 84,774 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 422,005 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,843 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,532 shares to 385,086 shares, valued at $112.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Building And C by 18,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,958 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chevron Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron sets new goals for greenhouse gas reduction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saybrook Cap Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,863 shares. Boys Arnold & Co Inc holds 13,024 shares. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lincoln Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,596 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 47,276 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd holds 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 298,570 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 63,041 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment has 0.21% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D E Shaw holds 1.65M shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21,072 shares. Azimuth Management Lc holds 0.47% or 155,474 shares in its portfolio. Stifel invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ar Asset owns 59,924 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 350 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Call Buying Activity in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Targets Long-Term Upside in Shares -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “As Buyout Fever Grows, Alexion, Amarion and BioMarin Are Potential Targets – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,281 shares to 48,343 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,739 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS).