Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Fort Point Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,258 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08 million, up from 115,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $253.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,569 shares to 29,493 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,908 shares to 26,663 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,693 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

