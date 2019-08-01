Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Stake as Shares Declined; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Shares Declined, Swiss National Bank Cut Stake by $451,200

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 994,448 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.88M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 3.16 million shares traded or 13.95% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 174,555 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.64 million for 15.90 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 869 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 30,700 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 109,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.