Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake; Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Sentiment Is 1.05

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 13.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 6,217 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 38,791 shares with $5.17 million value, down from 45,008 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $48.89B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES `CHALLENGING, COMPETITIVE’ PRICING; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age

Sei Investments Co (SEIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 136 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 129 decreased and sold their positions in Sei Investments Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 102.18 million shares, down from 102.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sei Investments Co in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 109 Increased: 93 New Position: 43.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 273,526 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.90 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company for 245,846 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 49,179 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodnow Investment Group Llc has 2.59% invested in the company for 347,565 shares. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Llc has invested 2.45% in the stock. Court Place Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 100,800 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -4.87% below currents $142.06 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Monday, September 23. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. As per Tuesday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

