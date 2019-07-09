Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Stake as Shares Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Rothschild Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $2.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Economic Development Corporation of Utah : Facebook to Build Data Center in Eagle Mountain City, Utah; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND SEE THE “LIMITED DATA” THAT IT COLLECTS; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: REACT 360 REPLACING REACT VR; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Limiting Information Shared With Data Brokers; 24/05/2018 – U.S. raises concerns about Vietnam’s proposed cybersecurity law; 06/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN FACEBOOK POST: ‘THIS WILL HELP RAISE THE BAR FOR ALL POLITICAL ADVERTISING ONLINE’; 18/03/2018 – The reported move would follow similar bans from tech giants Google and Facebook; 13/04/2018 – A top EU chief summons Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of lawmakers in person; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 247,154 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. 750 shares valued at $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.76 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95 million and $179.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82 million for 15.01 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 43,208 shares to 206,540 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

