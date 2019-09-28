Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $1.25 Million; Hawkeye Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 29,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 17,963 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 47,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys New 1.3% Position in Zagg; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CLARE WOODMAN EMEA CHIEF: FT; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Returns to THE PLAYERS Championship with Year Two of the Eagles for Impact Challenge

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.67M market cap company. The stock increased 7.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 610,152 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,644 shares to 51,306 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DES) by 24,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,389 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.