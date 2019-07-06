Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake as Share Value Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lifted Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Stake by $1.40 Million as Shares Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 9,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 24,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.07 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER IN `EXCELLENT SHAPE’ ON PIPELINE TAKEAWAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 432,376 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenience Enhancer for Travelers (HUN-495); 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF…; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp Trust has 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). 2,825 were reported by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Citigroup owns 240,937 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 43,073 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 568,436 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. American Assets Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.92% or 37,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 26,423 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 6.41% or 883,679 shares. 9,144 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Management Ab. Retail Bank Of The West invested in 0.22% or 12,536 shares. Bank & Trust reported 0.12% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,121 shares. Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,461 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Agf holds 10,821 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Large Cap Etf (VV) by 419,288 shares to 15.21M shares, valued at $1.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,793 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72 million for 15.66 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 869 shares to 15,405 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

