Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) as Market Valuation Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Valuation Declined While Northrock Partners Trimmed Its Position

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 49,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 196,167 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Confirms 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JLL announces $485M sale of 5 retail assets in Northern Virginia and Maryland – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WashREIT Completes Purchase of Northern Virginia Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.64M for 15.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “3M Co. (MMM) and SGA Settle Patent Dispute Relating to Paint Spray Technology – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Things to Consider Before Becoming a 3M Stock Contrarian – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Breaking News: 400-Truck LTL Carrier Suddenly Shuts Down – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

