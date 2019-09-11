Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by $1.57 Million; Spf Beheer Bv Has Lowered Colgate (CL) Position as Shares Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 3.93M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 35,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 631,652 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29M, down from 667,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 1.57M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 12.47 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,617 shares to 103,814 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 2,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,519 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cloudera, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 5 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co stated it has 0.13% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability reported 5.03M shares. Factory Mutual Insur reported 0.57% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). America First Advsrs Lc holds 0.55% or 37,320 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc invested in 88,704 shares. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta reported 11,262 shares stake. Fdx invested in 0.06% or 31,540 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Lc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability holds 223,804 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 18,056 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Com Incorporated has 0.62% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 61,018 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.17% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 12.24 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corp has 0.32% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 231,039 shares. 10,689 were reported by Farmers Financial Bank.

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $626.33M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 20,051 shares to 918,554 shares, valued at $75.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested in 0.76% or 8.72 million shares. Security Tru stated it has 1.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 60,141 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 1.44M were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Crawford Counsel Inc invested in 98,876 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership reported 23.83M shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 7,846 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 0.34% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Loudon Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,440 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested in 0.07% or 26,928 shares. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 58,205 shares. Page Arthur B has invested 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).