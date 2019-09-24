Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake By $314,550; Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (YNDX) Sellers Decreased By 15.21% Their Shorts

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,825 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 143,858 shares with $7.87 million value, down from 149,683 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $209.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 9.11M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018

Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YNDX) had a decrease of 15.21% in short interest. YNDX’s SI was 1.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.21% from 1.80M shares previously. With 2.20 million avg volume, 1 days are for Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YNDX)’s short sellers to cover YNDX’s short positions. The SI to Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.55%. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 1.16 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13B for 16.77 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.42% above currents $49.63 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Raymond James. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5600 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. The firm offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It has a 8.31 P/E ratio. It provides maps and location services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.