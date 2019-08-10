Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Carriage Svcs (CSV) Position by $375,649; Tjx Companies Com (TJX) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Has Trimmed Position

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (TJX) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 12,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 97,075 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 109,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd analyzed 19,771 shares as the company's stock rose 10.46% . The institutional investor held 120,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 140,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Carriage Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $399.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 82,816 shares traded or 2.89% up from the average. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15,006 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard accumulated 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Sei Invs Commerce reported 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Wellington Gru Llp has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). 2,105 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 10,466 shares. 203,074 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc. Credit Agricole S A holds 60,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 129,690 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) for 30,163 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 27,560 shares. Robotti Robert invested 0.16% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Pnc Fin Svcs owns 131 shares. State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Carriage Services Announces 2018 Annual Results and Reaffirms 2019 Rolling Four Quarter Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory in North Carolina – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For (And Against) Owning Shares In Carriage – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carriage Services Announces Acquisition of Covenant Funeral Homes in Fredericksburg and Stafford Virginia – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International To Benefit From A ‘Dying’ Industry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 20,957 shares to 263,343 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 10,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Company Of America invested in 3,568 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regent Inv Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.71% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Montecito Natl Bank & invested in 5,110 shares. Smith Salley holds 2.49% or 290,910 shares. Motco owns 117,117 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.26% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 36,441 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.24% or 1.75M shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership holds 56,718 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management LP holds 2,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 30,820 shares. Nordea Invest Management stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Campbell Newman Asset accumulated 22,471 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Business Serv reported 17,275 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 17.81 million shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $783.90 million for 21.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.