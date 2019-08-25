Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered By $375,649 Its Carriage Svcs (CSV) Position; Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Shorts Raised By 10.34%

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV) stake by 14.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 19,771 shares as Carriage Svcs Inc (CSV)’s stock rose 10.46%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 120,680 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 140,451 last quarter. Carriage Svcs Inc now has $373.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.99. About 97,401 shares traded or 24.47% up from the average. Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has declined 20.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CSV News: 16/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Snow Covered Carriage Roads Reopened; 14/03/2018 Hackney Carriage Imports, a boutique craft beer import company is proud to announce the arrival and release of AMA from Birra A; 15/03/2018 – SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD SIAL.Sl – IN FEB SIA GROUP AIRLINES’ PASSENGER CARRIAGE INCREASED 4.2% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria Carriage After Travel; 03/05/2018 – Carriage Services Announces Agreements to Exchange Approximately $115 Million of Its 2.75% Convertible Subordinated Notes Due 2; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys 1.2% Position in Carriage Services; 23/04/2018 – Pumpkin Carriage Drives Japan Bank From Star Status to `Pariah’; 24/04/2018 – Carriage Services 1Q Rev $73.4M; 13/04/2018 – TIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOGISTICS GROUP CO LTD 8348.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO PHASED INCREASE IN UNIT PRICE OF CERTAIN CARRIAGE; 23/05/2018 – CARRIAGE SERVICES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY ITS EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS EXISTING SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) had an increase of 10.34% in short interest. CLBS’s SI was 41,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.34% from 37,700 shares previously. With 42,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s short sellers to cover CLBS’s short positions. The SI to Caladrius Biosciences Inc’s float is 0.48%. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.36. About 3,914 shares traded. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) has declined 44.16% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CLBS News: 09/04/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming April Conferences; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC – UNDER DEAL TERMS , ACQUIRED EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO DATA SET, REGULATORY FILINGS FOR CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Access Event Set By Chardan for May. 14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Caladrius Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLBS); 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BUYS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES DOSES FIRST PATIENT WITH CLBS12 IN PHASE 2 CRITICAL LIMB ISCHEMIA TRIAL IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES ACQUIRES AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO A LATE STAGE CD34+ CELL THERAPY PROGRAM FOR THE TREATMENT OF REFRACTORY ANGINA; 06/03/2018 – CALADRIUS BIOSCIENCES INC – IN EXCHANGE, SHIRE WILL RECEIVE UNDISCLOSED UP-FRONT CONSIDERATION, MILESTONES AND A ROYALTY ON PRODUCT SALES; 08/05/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences Access Event Set By Chardan for May. 15; 22/03/2018 – Caladrius Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 29c

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 34,164 shares to 142,561 valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 8,336 shares and now owns 63,938 shares. Goldman Sachs Etf Tr was raised too.

More notable recent Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Carriage Services (CSV) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Case For (And Against) Owning Shares In Carriage – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carriage Services slides 18.2% post Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CSV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.14 million shares or 2.48% more from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc accumulated 0% or 912,568 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,956 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 21,209 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 146,021 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Moody Bancshares Tru Division accumulated 263 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.06% or 60,000 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV). Regions Fin holds 0.01% or 61,642 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has 4,177 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 2.32 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 27,151 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $15,006 activity. Metzger Steven D had bought 320 shares worth $5,968.

Among 2 analysts covering Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Caladrius Biosciences has $18.5 highest and $6 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 419.07% above currents $2.36 stock price. Caladrius Biosciences had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Chardan Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.