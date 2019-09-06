Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lifted Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 1,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 24,634 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 22,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES MAX ACCOUNTING FOR 40-45% OF 737 DELIVERIES IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline; 18/05/2018 – Yannis Koutsomitis: #BREAKING — A Cubana Airlines Boeing 737 with more than 100 passengers has crashed soon after takeoff from; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEAL DELAYED BY TALKS OVER HOW TO BREAK UP BRAZILIAN PLANEMAKER

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 104,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 991,045 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.44M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 2.68M shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mufg Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hightower Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,931 shares. James Inv Research holds 1,960 shares. 3,497 were accumulated by 1St Source National Bank & Trust. Westfield Cap Limited Partnership has 0.79% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1.43M shares. Artemis Invest Llp stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Chevy Chase Holdings has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Twin Mngmt reported 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 26,752 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Lc has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt reported 3,572 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested in 16,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 14.95% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 271,652 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $71.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79 million for 14.72 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Company reported 80,197 shares. Interocean Limited Com holds 45,137 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 92,899 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marshall Wace Llp has 37,662 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Spinnaker Trust holds 2,565 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc reported 60,850 shares stake. Andra Ap has 15,600 shares. Arvest National Bank Division invested in 0.03% or 1,051 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 566,794 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,819 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability owns 93,354 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Sky Invest Grp Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 609 shares. The New York-based Matrix Asset Advsr Ny has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).