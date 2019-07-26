Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lifted Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $398,083; Nike Cl B (NKE) Holder Tower Bridge Advisors Boosted Stake by $4.21 Million

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 70.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 10,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,126 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 15,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.18M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 13/04/2018 – REG-Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive rating to SAIC-GMAC auto loan ABS in China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA TO FILE BANKRUPTCY SHOULD UNION NOT MAKE CONCESSIONS BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB RESPECT AGREEMENT BETWEEN GM KOREA, UNION; 26/04/2018 – GM Recognizes ZEISS Industrial Metrology for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 07/05/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO PRODUCTION POSTS -0.5 PCT GROWTH IN APRIL FROM MARCH – ANFAVEA AUTOMAKERS ASSOCIATION; 07/03/2018 – GM increasing Chevy Bolt production in a step toward all-electric future: CEO Mary Barra #ceraweek; 13/04/2018 – GM CUTS SEVERAL HUNDRED JOBS AT OHIO PLANT AS CAR SALES CONTINUE TO SLIDE- CNBC; 05/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets get permission to speak with three GM candidates; 04/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES STX OFFSHORE, GM KOREA TO PREPARE SURVIVAL PLANS

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,808 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 billion, up from 46,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.28. About 4.46M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (NYSE:MMC) by 300 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $347.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 43,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,125 shares, and cut its stake in Mongodb Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,892 were reported by Charter Trust. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Farmers & Merchants holds 0.49% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 86,854 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 147,673 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.22% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 5.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First has 64,022 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Windsor Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.42% or 10,457 shares. Vision Capital Mgmt reported 46,673 shares stake. St Germain D J Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vista Capital holds 7,296 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs Inc invested 0.65% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

