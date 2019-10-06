Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Increased Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $491,807; Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Cape Ann Savings Bank Upped by $399,319 Its Stake

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76M shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 25.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,257 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 15,828 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 12,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.27 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Cap reported 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cleararc has invested 3.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Limited Partnership owns 12,477 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Colrain Lc holds 25,467 shares or 5.66% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na accumulated 72,299 shares. Garland Cap Management has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 2.7% or 4.89 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 289,410 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 7.35% or 53,859 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Associated Banc invested in 268,836 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,856 shares. Advisory invested in 0.01% or 1,452 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De owns 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 221,988 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.7% or 27,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 70,900 shares. Nomura Inc holds 0.05% or 71,790 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,596 shares. Spc Financial Incorporated holds 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,387 shares. 239,763 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc. Duquesne Family Office Llc, New York-based fund reported 482,103 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp stated it has 27,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri holds 0.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 35,445 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,300 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 138,986 shares. Hexavest invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com reported 105,565 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.08M shares.