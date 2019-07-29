Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Increased Position in International Business Machs (IBM) as Shares Declined; Conocophillips (COP) Position Raised by Sta Wealth Management Llc

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 1.50M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 05/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, April 26; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips quarterly profit jumps 52 percent; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 7,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,507 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 54,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $150.62. About 421,835 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO

