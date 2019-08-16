Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Increased Altria Group (MO) Stake By $382,698; Assurant Has 1.69 Sentiment

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 7.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd acquired 6,714 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 94,221 shares with $5.41M value, up from 87,507 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 1.54M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript)

Assurant Inc (AIZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 177 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 105 cut down and sold their stock positions in Assurant Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 54.06 million shares, down from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Assurant Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 79 Increased: 119 New Position: 58.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Element Capital Management Llc holds 4.36% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. for 1.51 million shares. Capital Returns Management Llc owns 85,250 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 2.97% invested in the company for 185,704 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.41% in the stock. Samlyn Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 831,473 shares.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Would Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Assurant prices $350M notes offering – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Is Assurant, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019.

The stock increased 1.96% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 93,123 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 31.35% above currents $46.25 stock price. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight”.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Roku Inc stake by 4,830 shares to 3,183 valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 73,167 shares and now owns 123,280 shares. Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) was reduced too.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $70,448 worth of stock.