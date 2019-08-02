Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Decreased Stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 25,490 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 311,149 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 32,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 54,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 1.09 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.35 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,143 shares to 5,852 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hendershot Invs Inc has 5,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 982,190 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 929,671 shares. 8,698 are held by Jag Capital Management Ltd. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pitcairn Co holds 12,608 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 5,759 shares. Welch Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 14,532 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv has invested 0.14% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ancora Advisors Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 56,005 shares. Schnieders Management Ltd reported 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kcm Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.41% or 132,220 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Business Financial Serv owns 5,533 shares.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 89,759 shares to 125,156 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 1,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,120 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

