Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Cut By $742,836 Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Turtle Beach (HEAR) Shorts Lowered By 5.14%

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.04 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Panagora Asset Management reported 14,775 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Cohen Klingenstein reported 58,954 shares stake. Wms Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amica Mutual Insurance Com invested in 0.27% or 20,475 shares. Brookmont Management holds 35,441 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Ally Inc invested in 0.64% or 36,000 shares. 136,746 were reported by Cibc Mkts Inc. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.33% or 5.29 million shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 2.23M shares or 29.6% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv reported 122,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York invested in 6,632 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,142 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 865,290 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) stake by 6,319 shares to 19,931 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 4,281 shares and now owns 48,343 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) was raised too.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.62 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 4.22 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.