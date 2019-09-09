Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Boosted Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by $457,047; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Trimmed Its Position by $9.51 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 190,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.23 million, down from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92B market cap company. It closed at $48.12 lastly. It is down 7.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Strongly Committed to Future of Nuclear Energy; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR POWER TO 25% FROM 0%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Generation Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022, Absent Any Regulatory Solution; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 14,294 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 10,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.90 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Cialis Rev $495.4M; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – CO AND MERCK ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB); 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 29/05/2018 – NOVO: TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY REVENUE $5,700.0 MLN VS $5,228.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Corporation has 4,341 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0.11% or 6,686 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.51% or 40,289 shares. 47,908 are owned by Kepos Cap Limited Partnership. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 22,881 shares. 4,822 were reported by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 286,299 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 295,320 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn reported 652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.25% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,839 shares. Btim reported 0.01% stake. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.65% or 464,570 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.47% or 245,793 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Invest Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 17,574 shares to 24,569 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 11,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,856 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.77 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.31% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research owns 119,209 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.05% or 833,079 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 9,921 shares. Nexus Investment Management Inc stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stanley holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 51,773 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 121,005 shares. Comm Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 34,582 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,730 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd owns 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 79,434 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 1.43% or 116,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 8,542 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 118 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $932.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,990 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).