Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Boosted Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $398,083; Springbok Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Cme Group (Call) (CME) as Valuation Rose

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (Call) (CME) by 904.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 4,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $823,000, up from 498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $216.6. About 474,238 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 16/03/2018 – CME, NEX Currently Working Together to Allow CME to Complete Due Diligence; 18/05/2018 – CME Deal Gets 99.98% of Proxy Votes From NEX Group Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE WEDNESDAY’S FIRMER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 70.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 10,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 26,126 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 15,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 2.45M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From First U.S. Wind Farm in Illinois to Bloomberg and GM; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – JOHN ROTH, NAMED PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA FIN MIN SAYS PLANNED INCREASE IN BUDGET SPENDING TO ALSO SUPPORT GUNSAN AREA AFFECTED BY GM PLANT SHUTDOWN; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Retaining 80.4% Stake in GM Cruise; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 122,075 shares to 16,770 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,156 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 59,878 shares. World Investors reported 33.07M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 62,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Services Automobile Association reported 700,666 shares. 14,100 are held by Viking Fund Mgmt Limited. Bangor Financial Bank accumulated 3,526 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% or 2,076 shares in its portfolio. Friess Associate Limited Liability Co reported 85,077 shares stake. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Andra Ap reported 26,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 1,031 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 114,028 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc has 20,260 shares. Mackenzie reported 0.42% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsrs owns 8,795 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 13,895 shares to 13,383 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,810 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).