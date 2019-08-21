Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Boosted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $1.81 Million; Altria Group (MO) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 641.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 17,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 20,743 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 2,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $100.23. About 736,743 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 3.97 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 15,081 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Llc accumulated 0.02% or 161,539 shares. First City Capital holds 44,587 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.19% or 57,731 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 14,647 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 27,278 shares stake. Broderick Brian C invested in 0.08% or 3,746 shares. Rbo & Co Limited Liability has 4.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 298,125 shares. Spc has 8,395 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Payden Rygel has invested 0.92% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.25% or 154,191 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,008 shares to 2,505 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF) by 36,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,596 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (TDIV).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,448 activity.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $905,320 activity. On Friday, August 9 Stice Travis D. bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 4,186 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 24,545 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Ingalls And Snyder has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, D E Shaw & Company has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 15,381 shares. Stifel owns 62,377 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Lc has 23,194 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 31,320 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,730 shares. 160,178 were reported by Jennison Associate. Weiss Multi invested in 0.83% or 326,552 shares. Massachusetts Fin Company Ma owns 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 266,476 shares. Aurora Counsel invested in 16,854 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership reported 399,862 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Portolan Ltd Llc reported 114,228 shares stake. Geode Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 2.22M shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why FANG Stocks Soared on Friday – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback’s (FANG) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Gas Prices – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy the FANG Stocks Sell-Off? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VDE – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diamondback Energy (FANG) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.