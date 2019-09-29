Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $389,693; Market Value Rose; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of The West Boosted Stake

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 2,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,510 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.10 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Gulfstream Enhances Customer Support By Launching Center Dedicated To AOG Resolution; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Potential Contract Value $87.6B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 7,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 92,740 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, up from 85,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 111.86% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 22/03/2018 – S. AFRICA SARB MPC MEMBER BRIAN KAHN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor Merger to Combine $5 Billion in Refining Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 4,325 shares. Ifrah Fincl reported 0.22% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 117,372 shares. 6,452 were reported by Mai Mgmt. Pitcairn Company has invested 0.12% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). South Dakota Investment Council reported 116,360 shares. Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 41,074 shares or 1.88% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 62,571 shares. Perkins Coie reported 550 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp Ltd Partnership holds 638,669 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 5,062 shares. Comm Of Vermont reported 15,775 shares. 2,028 were accumulated by Girard Prtn Ltd. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 4,098 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 0.18% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,610 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 21,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,205 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 14.95 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Appoints Graney as President of Electric Boat; Carver as President of NASSCO; Geiger to Retire – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett And has 52,449 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Va reported 9,729 shares stake. Transamerica Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Amg Funds Limited Co holds 26,463 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Barclays Plc accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marathon Mgmt has 9,576 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.01% or 6,042 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,805 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,920 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Rodgers Brothers holds 14,262 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 166,159 shares. Stillwater Capital Limited Co reported 2.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 13,300 are owned by Welch Forbes.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street bounces back as investors shrug off impeachment risk – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Stay Away from These Stocks in September – Schaeffers Research” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Slides As Middle East Tensions Fade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.