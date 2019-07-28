Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Cut Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Stake By $357,980; Kingstone Companies (KINS) Shorts Increased By 7.45%

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) stake by 25.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 12,785 shares as Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 37,193 shares with $1.06M value, down from 49,978 last quarter. Washington Real Estate Invt now has $2.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 396,027 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) had an increase of 7.45% in short interest. KINS’s SI was 75,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.45% from 69,800 shares previously. With 33,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS)’s short sellers to cover KINS’s short positions. The SI to Kingstone Companies Inc’s float is 0.82%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 37,758 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 42.04% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – COMPANY’S BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.27, A DECREASE OF 0.2% COMPARED TO $8.29 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 38.8% TO $22.5 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone 1Q Operating Loss 22c/Sh

More notable recent Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (WRE) CEO Paul McDermott on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Second Quarter Financial and Operating Results and Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s (NYSE:WRE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont owns 2,472 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.02% or 7,775 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 15,301 shares. Proshare Lc holds 29,160 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 16,489 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 5,323 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 288,054 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). State Street accumulated 3.97M shares. 7,258 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. 55,310 are owned by Grace White Inc Ny. Axa invested in 10,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Resolution Cap Ltd has 0.46% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) stake by 14,724 shares to 65,444 valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 43,208 shares and now owns 206,540 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Kingstone Companies, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.02 million shares or 6.66% less from 5.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,283 are owned by Northern Trust Corp. Bridgeway Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 109,739 shares. Amer Intl Group owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 5,916 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 21,006 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 0.09% or 154,902 shares. Martingale Asset L P holds 0.01% or 34,205 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 42,090 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 378 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1,966 shares. Banc Funds Lc reported 172,661 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 47,469 shares. Wasatch Advsrs reported 231,817 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $33,350 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Tupper Floyd R, worth $16,350 on Friday, June 7. $17,000 worth of stock was bought by HAFT JAY M on Tuesday, June 25.