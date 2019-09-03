Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Cut Travelers Companies (TRV) Position By $711,030; Shorts at CHAODA MODERN AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS O (CMGHF) Lowered By 82.21%

CHAODA MODERN AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS INC O (OTCMKTS:CMGHF) had a decrease of 82.21% in short interest. CMGHF’s SI was 2,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 82.21% from 16,300 shares previously. With 6,100 avg volume, 1 days are for CHAODA MODERN AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS INC O (OTCMKTS:CMGHF)’s short sellers to cover CMGHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0072 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 51.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 4,902 shares with $672,000 value, down from 10,092 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.63. About 898,557 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 04/04/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes LGBTQ Travelers from Around the World to Celebrate this April; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience

Among 3 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -2.29% below currents $147.63 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 2,710 shares to 4,301 valued at $823,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) stake by 20,957 shares and now owns 263,343 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $614.63M for 15.57 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Travelers Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TRV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Chaoda Modern Agriculture Limited, an investment holding company, engages in growing and selling agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $25.20 million. The firm offers fruits and vegetables, including bell peppers/paprika, broccoli, carrots, cauliflowers, cherry tomatoes, Chinese cabbage, Chinese radish, choi sum, cucumber, eggplant, hot peppers, iceberg lettuce, loquat, melons, onions, peas, potatoes, pumpkins, summer squashes, sweet corn, sweet potatoes, tangerine, watermelons, and welsh onions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frozen fruits and vegetables, such as baby corn, bamboo shoot, black fungus, broad beans, burdock, celery, garlic stems, green asparagus, green beans, komatsuna, lotus roots, mixed vegetables, okra, pea pods, rape, soybeans, spinach, strawberries, sugar snaps, taro, and water chestnuts.

