Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Continues to Hold Position in Citigroup (C); As Manpowergroup (MAN) Share Value Declined, Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Stake

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 5,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 44,484 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 39,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 6.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 78.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 50,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 13,799 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 64,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $89.41. About 158,159 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 08/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Solutions TAPFIN Expands Digital Platform IntelliReach™ to Help Even More Clients Optimize Talent Management; 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Named a 2018 Top Workplace for Employee Engagement and Satisfaction; 12/03/2018 – Poland Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP SEES 2Q EPS $2.33 TO $2.41, EST. $2.33

Analysts await ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 20.65% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.47 per share. MAN’s profit will be $117.26 million for 11.40 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by ManpowerGroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $288,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 95,015 shares to 550,167 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 111,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 7,000 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,432 shares to 99,810 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,929 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).