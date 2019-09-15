Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Boosted Position in Transdigm Group (TDG); Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Denali Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.87 Million

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 99,900 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.35 million, up from 79,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.77. About 1.57M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 71.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, up from 1,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $519.82. About 259,295 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Aerospace Company Extant Components for $525 Million; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4,600 shares to 21,100 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 69,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,900 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Orleans Mngmt Corporation La holds 11,125 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Opus Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.1% or 3,435 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 1.8% or 199,201 shares. Meyer Handelman invested 0.27% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bennicas And Associate has 6,410 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 1,594 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Com reported 18,313 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has 231,750 shares. Korea Investment Corp has 412,674 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. South Street Advsr Limited accumulated 95,262 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 832,963 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 649,050 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,908 shares to 26,663 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 10,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,426 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold TDG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 51.84 million shares or 1.08% more from 51.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 34,602 shares stake. Covington Mgmt has 17 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc reported 57 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 1,449 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 108 shares. Moreover, White Elm Cap Ltd Liability Co has 6.37% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 53,561 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 589 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 924 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 1,878 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 10,100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 689,545 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd stated it has 4,312 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.