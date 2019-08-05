Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Boosted Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 40,842 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 46.10M shares traded or 70.49% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Apple is now the only company more valuable than Amazon; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 704.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 154,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 756,021 shares traded or 113.41% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc

