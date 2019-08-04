Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Boosted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position; Long Pond Capital LP Raised Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake By $13.46 Million

Long Pond Capital Lp increased Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) stake by 38.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Long Pond Capital Lp acquired 151,211 shares as Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Long Pond Capital Lp holds 546,211 shares with $49.12 million value, up from 395,000 last quarter. Sl Green Rlty Corp now has $6.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 559,091 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 19.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd acquired 8,917 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 53,968 shares with $4.01M value, up from 45,051 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $78 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, April 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 384,279 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bellecapital Intl Limited has invested 3.82% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.74% or 126,384 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co holds 2.49% or 551,315 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 484,033 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 1.48% or 23,385 shares. Somerset has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hirtle Callaghan & Co Ltd Liability invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ballentine Limited invested in 12,857 shares. Columbus Circle reported 484,573 shares. Culbertson A N & owns 28,176 shares. Check Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ca owns 27,800 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Lc stated it has 5,157 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Com has invested 3.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alley Ltd accumulated 97,907 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) stake by 7,278 shares to 9,893 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ITOT) stake by 10,785 shares and now owns 40,011 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN. 50,000 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $3.46M were sold by Varma Vivek C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings.

